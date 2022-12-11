Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $194.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

