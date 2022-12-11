Augur One Day Volume Reaches $9.57 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00032313 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $61.05 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $938.54 or 0.05465542 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00512068 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.02 or 0.30340309 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
