Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $218.32 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average of $200.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

