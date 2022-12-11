Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. AutoZone accounts for approximately 3.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 53.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,419.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,241.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

