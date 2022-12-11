Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $76,000 in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.1 %

IART opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

