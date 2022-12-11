Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.13. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

