Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $94.99 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atmos Energy by 635.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 370,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $23,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

