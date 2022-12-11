Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,298 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.