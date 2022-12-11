Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.06 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

