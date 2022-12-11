Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $290.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

