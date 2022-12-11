Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 187,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

