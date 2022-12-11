Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,369 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,369 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $88.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

