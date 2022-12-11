Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,013 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 0.8% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $99.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $138.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.