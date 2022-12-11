Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,539 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $196.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

