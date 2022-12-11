Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,336 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

IWN opened at $142.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $170.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

