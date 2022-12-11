Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHD opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

