ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

