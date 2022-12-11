ASD Market Capitalization Achieves $49.50 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $49.50 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00239692 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07844416 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,976,453.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

