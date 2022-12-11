Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $64.19 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $64.19 million and $9.16 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004855 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,684,340 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

