Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 662,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,175,000. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 1.3% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

