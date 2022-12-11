Aristeia Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 7.23% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II worth $23,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAG. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 132.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 108,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAG opened at $10.08 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

