Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 85,000 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.37% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Acquisition Co. II

In other Horizon Acquisition Co. II news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $3,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

