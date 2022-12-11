Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 500,000 Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONYX. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 120.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

