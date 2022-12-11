Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.78 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $77.78 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00077573 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00056607 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001315 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009751 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025222 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005190 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000141 BTC.
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
