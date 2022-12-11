Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0789 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $78.86 million and $14.17 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078299 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057164 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001313 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009856 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025491 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005229 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.
