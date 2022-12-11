Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.