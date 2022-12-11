Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.