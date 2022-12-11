Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

