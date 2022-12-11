Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.