ApeCoin (APE) Price Hits $4.30 on Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00025127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $274.95 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05436027 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00509731 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.08 or 0.30201841 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.