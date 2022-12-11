ApeCoin (APE) Price Hits $4.30 on Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00025127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $274.95 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05436027 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00509731 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.08 or 0.30201841 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
