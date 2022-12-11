ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.88 million.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,304. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.
