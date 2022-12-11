ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.88 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,304. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.