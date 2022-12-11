Analyzing Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Esquire Financial and Inter & Co, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 4 1 0 2.20

Earnings and Valuation

Esquire Financial presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of 3.93, indicating a potential upside of 96.25%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

This table compares Esquire Financial and Inter & Co, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $65.56 million 5.25 $17.92 million $3.21 13.16 Inter & Co, Inc. $536.80 million 0.85 -$13.47 million N/A N/A

Esquire Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inter & Co, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 33.86% 17.18% 1.97% Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of January 25, 2022, the company operated a full-service branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.