Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price at $298.00

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $188.81 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $683.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.87. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

