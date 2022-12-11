Analysts Offer Predictions for Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.86. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,171,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

