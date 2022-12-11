Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.22 on Friday. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

