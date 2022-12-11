Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 290,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. Pure Cycle accounts for about 0.6% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Pure Cycle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $168,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,722,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,794,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

