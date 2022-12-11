Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 343.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

GOOGL stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

