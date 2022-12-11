Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,822 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $8,937,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 401,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $877,458,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 25.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $93.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

