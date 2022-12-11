Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Capitalization of $92.30 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $92.30 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.69 or 0.01708640 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00015450 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00028601 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00035558 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $302.46 or 0.01765673 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.