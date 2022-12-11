Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.78.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

