ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 311,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ALLETE by 82.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

