Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.26. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences



Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

