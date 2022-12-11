Algebris UK Ltd Takes $5.77 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 662,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,000. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises approximately 2.0% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.68) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

