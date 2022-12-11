Algebris UK Ltd Takes $14.01 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,000. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 4.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $151.38 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.