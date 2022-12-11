Algebris UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Algebris UK Ltd lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,253 shares during the quarter. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 37.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 36,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

