Algebris UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Hancock Whitney accounts for 0.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,447 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.1 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

