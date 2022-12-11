Algebris UK Ltd Has $28.81 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,704 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 10.0% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

