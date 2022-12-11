Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$108,960.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.62, for a total value of C$108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$437,828.52.

Gregory S. Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Gregory S. Fisher sold 9,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total value of C$113,130.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE AGI traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.46. 670,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.25. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$13.87.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.51.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.