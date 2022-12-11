Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

ALG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $145.74 on Thursday. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

