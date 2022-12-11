Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

