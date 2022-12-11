Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €132.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($138.95) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($160.00) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($210.53) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €111.64 ($117.52) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($105.23). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.36.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

