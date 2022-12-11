aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $70.80 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $70.80 million and $23.02 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008009 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,441,036 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

